Manhunt on in Mumbai after taxi driver tells cops two with bag asked address of Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia
The Mumbai Police on Monday said its control room received a call from a taxi driver that two people carrying a bag were asking for Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia.
An official told PTI more barricades are being put by the police outside 'Antilia', a 27-storey building located on Altamout Road.
The official said the taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai when a car pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of Ambani's residence.
The two passengers in the car were speaking in Urdu and carrying two bags with them, the official said quoting the cabbie who called up the police control room.
Azad Maidan police are recording the statement of the taxi driver, the official said, adding that police are verifying the claim and a senior officer is monitoring the situation.
The police said CCTV footage is being checked and a DCP-level rank officer monitoring the situation, as
In February, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside 'Antilia', triggering panic.
The National Investigative Agency is probing the alleged role of the then Assistant Police Inspector (API) of Mumbai Police, Sachin Waze, in the SUV incident, and he was arrested.
This is a developing story and more details are awaited.
With inputs from agencies
Disclaimer: Firstpost is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
