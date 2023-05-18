Mangoes weighing 2.5 kg named after NCP chief Sharad Pawar grab eyeballs in Solapur

Dattatreya Gadge, who is a farmer hailing from Maharashtra’s Solapur has named the mangoes in his orchard after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. The ‘Sharad mangoes’ grown in Gadge’s orchard weigh a massive 2.5 kg each and are drawing crowds at the mango festival organized annually in Solapur.

On being asked why he named his mangoes after veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar, Gadge narrated that the NCP chief had started the Phalbag Scheme during his regime as the chief minister of Maharashtra. As part of the scheme, Gadge had planted around 7,000 Kesar Mango plants on 8 acres of land. To honour his efforts, he named the bulky 2.5 kg mangoes after Pawar, Gadge added.

‘Sharad mangoes’ of Gadge’s orchard have become the centre of attraction at the famous mango festival of Solapur.

Gadge explained to the people at the festival how he was able to successfully produce the bulky mangoes with the use of different homeopathic medicines on the trees based on extensive research by Rajendra Pawar of Baramati Agriculture Science Centre and Baramati Agriculture Development Trust.

Gadge added that the agriculture scientists from Baramati Agriculture College who came to participate in the festival named it ‘Sharad Mango’.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.