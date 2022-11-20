Mangaluru auto blast: Accused Shareeq's Mysuru residence raided, bomb squad at site

Mysuru: The rented Mysuru residence of the prime accused in the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast incident was raided on Sunday. A bomb squad has also been deployed in the area for a combing operation, the police said.

According to a report by NDTV, the police believe that the accused, who is identified as Shareeq, took the one-room accommodation on rent in October this year. He reportedly told the owner of the house that he was in the city for ‘mobile repair training’.

He had stolen the identity of a railway employee named Premraj Hutagi, a resident of Hubballi district in Karnataka. Hutagi said that he had lost his Aadhar card twice in the last two years.

The police also said that Shareeq had bought a SIM card from Coimbatore under a fake name. His tower locations reportedly show that he had travelled across Tamil Nadu.

The autorickshaw blast took place on Saturday and it was not accidental but an “act of terror with the intention to cause serious damage,” the Karnataka police chief said on Sunday morning. He also said that a “burnt pressure cooker with batteries” were recovered inside the autorickshaw.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.