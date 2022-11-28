Mangaluru: 3 Muslims including lady doctor ganged up to convert Hindu woman, forced her to wear burqa, FIR lodged

Mangaluru: Women police wing here on Monday registered an FIR against three persons including a female doctor for allegedly harassing a Hindu woman with an intention to convert her into Islam, officials said.

As per the complaint by the mother of 22-year-old Sarita (Changed name), police have booked the main accused

Khaleel, accomplice Dr. Jameela and Ayman under the Karnataka Protection of Religious Freedom Act, 2022.

It has been alleged in the complaint that Sarita used to work in a fancy store and used to visit Khaleel’s mobile shop for recharge etc.

Khaleel befriended her and promised in 2021 that he would get her a good job with higher salary.

Subsequently, he took her to one of his relative’s house, where she was allegedly forced to offer Namaz and read

Quran, the complaint alleged.

Reportedly, the accused also tried to give Sarita, a new name: Ayesha, saying this would be her name after formal conversion. The complaint accuses Khaleel for sexually assaulting her as well.

Furthermore, the accused took Sarita to another place on the pretext of the job, he had promised.

There she met Dr. Jamila’s who employed her as house servant and also forced her to wear a burqa.

At the same time, a young man named Ayman contacted Sarita on Instagram and made efforts to start a romantic relationship with her, the complaint read.

Following the accusations, Mangaluru police have lodged a case of forced conversion against all three. Detailed investigation in the matter is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.