Maneka Gandhi asks all national and regional political parties to constitute their own internal complaints committees

Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi on Thursday asked all national and regional political parties to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

This is in view of the fact that political parties employ a large number of personnel, including women, in their offices. It is our prerogative to ensure that women enjoy a safe working environment. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) October 18, 2018

The minister further clarified in another tweet that the request to presidents or in-charge of all recognised national and state political parties to constitute an ICC was "in view of the fact that several political parties employ a large number of personnel, including women, in their offices."

The Union minister's tweet comes on the day when a Delhi court took cognisance of the criminal defamation plea filed by former junior external affairs minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani.

On Wednesday, Akbar had resigned as the Minister of State for External Affairs and had said that he would continue his battle in his "personal capacity". He has vehemently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.