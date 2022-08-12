Mandeep Kaur suicide case: Family, DWC appeal to Centre for help to bring body home

DWC chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar demanding that the woman’s mortal remains be repatriated to her family in India and a team of psychologists, social workers and police officers meet her children and ascertain their condition

Mandeep Kaur’s family has appealed to the Indian government to help them bring her body back for the last rites. The 30-year-old Indian-origin woman died by suicide at her residence in New York on 1 August after suffering years of domestic violence.

Her family, who lives in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor has also started a petition on change.org -- #JusticeForMandeepKaur - Bring Mandeep Kaur's Body Back to India and Protect her Daughters – with regard to it. So far it has garnered over 11,000 signatures.

Kaur’s brother Sandeep Singh said they don’t have the means to travel to New York and would want to perform their sister’s last rites properly, reports Times of India. The family also wants Kaur’s two daughters — who stay with their father — to be rescued.

"PM Modi gets warm welcome internationally. What do we do of good international relationships if we can't get justice," said Sandeep Singh, as per an NDTV report. The report further quoted the brother who said, "It's now an international matter but we are still unable to get justice. Neither the American authorities nor the Indian officials are taking note of the case."

"If the body can't come to India, at least send us there. My sister can be sent there along with my parents," he said, adding, "My parents are old, I don't want another mishap," reports NDTV.

Delhi Women Commission steps in

Meanwhile, as per an IANS report, the DCW has written to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar seeking immediate action in Kaur’s case. In her letter, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal demanded that the woman’s mortal remains be repatriated to her family in India and a team of psychologists, social workers and police officers meet her children and ascertain their condition.

A report on the same be submitted before a judicial magistrate, who should be requested to examine the matter and suggest steps for the welfare of the children.

The letter said that it appears that the accused was arrested by NYPD, but the present status of his arrest is unknown. Measures should be taken to ensure his arrest and if needed, the Centre should appoint a lawyer on behalf of the family of the victim to fight the case expeditiously, the report stated.

What is the case

Kaur allegedly died by suicide on 1 August after sending a video to her father in which she spoke about years of domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhveer Singh Sandhu. Kaur has left behind two young daughters aged 4 and 6 years.

Following the incident, her father lodged an FIR in the Najibabad area of Uttar Pradesh against her in-laws and husband. An FIR was filed against the husband under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 498A (dowry demand) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kaur hanged herself after sending the video said her father Jaspal Singh, a resident of Taharpur in Najibabad. In the 2.49 minute video sent to him, Kaur has alleged that Ranjodhveer used to beat her daily, Singh said.

There are colossal problems in our family & social structure which we conveniently ignore or deny to accept. #DomesticViolence against women is one such serious problem. Suicide by Mandeep Kaur a NRI Punjabi woman is a wake up call to accept the problem and fix it accordingly. pic.twitter.com/F8WpkiLCZY — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) August 5, 2022

In the video, Kaur, seen crying and distressed, says she cannot take the abuse anymore and also talks about taking her own life. She also alleged that Ranjodhveer had extramarital affairs and used to beat her after drinking alcohol whenever she objected.

Singh said that in 2015, Mandeep was married to Ranjodhveer, a resident of Badhiya village in Najibabad and in 2018, both went to America.

A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here. Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

