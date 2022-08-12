Mandeep Kaur secretly cremated, husband performed last rites, claims family

Kaur, a 30-year-old woman, died by suicide inside her New York home on 3 August after allegedly being subjected to domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. Both her family and DWC had sought the MEA’s help to bring her body home

The family of Mandeep Kaur, the 30 year-old Indian woman who died by suicide in New York after detailing abuse by her husband in a video, has said the husband cremated her even as they were trying to claim the body, reports NDTV.

"I am not satisfied (with Indian government's steps). He performed the last rites secretly," NDTV quoted her brother, Sandeep Singh, saying.

This comes only hours after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed grief over the suicide of Kaur and assured that the Indian embassy and consulate are in touch with the family and local authorities.

"Suicide of Mandeep Kaur, Indian living in New York, was very tragic. Our Consulate in New York is in touch with the local authorities, police, family and the Indian community. Our embassy in Washington DC is in contact with US authorities, who assured us of appropriate action," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during a press briefing on Friday. Bagchi also added that US authorities have assured that whatever appropriate action is under their laws will be taken.

"Our embassy and consulate in New York are trying their best effort in the investigation and will give assistance to the family members. They are in touch with family members and close contacts," the MEA spokesperson said.

Kaur, a 30-year-old woman, died by suicide inside her New York home on 3 August after allegedly being subjected to domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu.

Kaur had posted an online video in which she described years of physical and mental torture at the hands of her husband that prompted her to take the extreme step. In the 2.49 minute video, Mandeep is heard alleging that Ranjodhbeer used to beat her daily. She is seen crying and distressed, saying she can’t take the abuse anymore. Showing her bruises, she continues, “I am really very sad. It has been eight years. I have tried my best. I was beaten up every day. I have been suffering him and his beatings, thinking that he will improve someday. But no, he beat me up for eight years. Had extra-marital affairs. We lived there (in India) for the first two-and-a-half years and it was hell.” “Then we came here. He would get drunk and beat me up. Sometimes he would beat me even without being drunk. He would beat, me and on top of that, be with other women. I tried to put up with it for my children,” she added. In another video that has surfaced, she is heard saying, “I refuse to take this anymore” as Sandhu pushes her down on a bed and chokes her. In the video, one can hear her two children howling, “Papa, no maaro mumma nu (Papa, stop hitting mom),” while she is being abused. Mandeep’s father, Jaspal Singh, has said that the two married in 2015 and in 2018, they both went to America. He told NDTV that Sandhu had been torturing Kaur for years, demanding a son. “But she said she won’t leave him as she couldn’t raise her two daughters. We understood.” Delhi Women Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal had written to the MEA on Thursday demanding that the woman’s mortal remains be repatriated to her family in India and a team of psychologists, social workers and police officers meet her children and ascertain their condition. A report on the same be submitted before a judicial magistrate, who should be requested to examine the matter and suggest steps for the welfare of the children.

Please note: A collection of suicide prevention helpline numbers are available here . Please reach out if you or anyone you know is in need of support. The All-India helpline number is: 022-27546669

