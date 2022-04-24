Manav Ekta Divas 2022: All you need to know about the third guru of Nirankari sect

On 3 December, 1962, Gurbachan Singh was declared as Satguru (true master) by his father and predecessor at Paharganj in Delhi

Every year on 24 April, Manav Ekta Diwas is observed by the Nirankari group - a sect of Sikhism. They dedicate this day to Gurbachan Singh for all the invaluable values and teachings that are illustrated by him during his lifetime journey.

For the unversed, Gurbachan Singh was the third guru of the Nirankari sect. They are considered to be contrary to the mainstream Sikh community. A Nirankari is a Sant, who leads a simple life and believes in peace, tolerance and selfless service.

Who is Gurbachan Singh?

Singh was born on 10 December, 1930 to Avtar Singh and Budhwanti. While growing up, he completed his middle school in Peshawar and matriculated from Rawalpindi’s Khalsa School. He could not study further because of the violence and battles during the partition of India in 1947.

He later married Kulwant Kaur, the daughter of Bhai Manna Singh on 22 April in 1947. Months after marriage, the Singh family migrated from Pakistan to India. With no job in hand, Singh established his own auto parts business, which was first founded in Jalandhar and then in Delhi.

With time, he started taking keen interest in the congregation that his father began - The Nirankari Mission. On 3 December, 1962, Singh was declared as Satguru (true master) by his father and predecessor at Paharganj in Delhi. After becoming the head of the social and religious reform organisation, Singh established a code of conduct and brought in some important changes. These changes took place at the two conferences of the mission in Mussoorie in 1965 and 1973.

On 24 April, 1980, Singh died after being shot by an assassin. Reports suggest that one of the bullets pierced his chest while another killed his bodyguard Pratap Singh.

On his death anniversary, the Nirankari sect takes necessary steps to spread Gurbachan Singh's divine knowledge around the world. Through the Nirankari Mission, the sect spread the message of love and brotherhood with the vision of Baba Avtar Singh.

Every year on this special day, blood donation camps are organised by Gurbachan Singh followers to signify harmony and unanimity among individuals.

