BSE Telangana SSC Results 2021 Declared Today on bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in: 100 percent pass percentage recorded, check on Manabadi 10th Results 2021 here

The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2021 or Class 10 results were announced on Friday, 21 May. All of the 5.21 lakh students who appeared for the exam passed it.

Students can visit this websites tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in to check scores.

Of the total students who passed the exams, 2,62,917 are boys and 2,53,661 are girls. Moreover, 2, 10, 647 students have secured 10 GPA, according to The Times Of India.

The exams for TS SSC 2021 were cancelled and therefore, results have been prepared based on their marks in the internal assessment.

Steps to follow to check the TS SSC result once the link gets activated:

Step 1: Visit the official website - tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, a link for TS SSC 2021 result will be activated. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number to access your result

Step 4: Download the TS SSC 2021 result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safely

Students can also visit alternative websites including indiaresult.com, examresults.net and manabadi.co.in to check results.

A total of 5, 21, 073 candidates registered for the SSC 2021 examination this year, of which 5,16,578 are regular candidates and 4, 495 are those who failed to secure pass marks in previous year's examination.

Assessment critieria

Schools have assigned marks to TS SSC students based on their performance in tests conducted throughout the year. Marks out of 20 will be converted to their score out of 100. TS SSC students will be awarded Grade point Average or GPA score.

Sabitha Indra Reddy, Telangana’s education minister, said that students can either download their results online or collect their pass memos from the headmasters of their respective schools. Students will have to raise a request through the headmaster with the SSC board to get them corrected if errors are found in the marks memo, the education minister added.

As many as 53,79,388 students who were in Classes 1 to 9 have been promoted by the Telangana government this year without taking any exam.