Manabadi TS SSC Telangana Result Declared: Around 5 lakh students who appeared for the exams can check their results on tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in

The results of the Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) 2021 or Class 10 results were announced today on Friday, 21 May at 11:30 am. As reported by NDTV, the results will be available on this link and students can visit this websites tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in to check scores.

The report further mentioned that the TS SSC 2021 results were first sent to the State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy for final submission and approval. The exams for TS SSC 2021 were cancelled and therefore, results have been prepared based on their marks in the internal assessment. Over 5 lakh TS SSC students will be receiving their results today.

Here are the steps that you can follow to check the TS SSC result once the link gets activated:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, a link for TS SSC 2021 result will be activated. Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your registration number to access your result

Step 4: Download the TS SSC 2021 result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result and keep it safely

Reportedly, schools have assigned marks to TS SSC students based on their performance in tests conducted throughout the year. TimesNowNews.com reports that marks out of 20 will be converted to their score out of 100. TS SSC students will be awarded Grade point Average or GPA score.

As many as 5379388 students who were in Classes 1 to 9 have been promoted by the Telangana government this year without taking any exam.