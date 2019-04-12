AP intermediate results 2019 declared: Andhra Pradesh board releases scores for 1st, 2nd year exam today; check at bieap.gov.in

AP Intermediate Results 2019 declared | The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the results of 1st and 2nd year, 2019 intermediate exams on Friday. Students can check the results on the official website – bieap.gov.in. Students can also check their exam scores on third-party web portals such as examresults.net or manabadi.com.

More than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 and Class 12 exams in February and March. The Andhra Pradesh inter 1st year exams were held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

Steps to check the AP inter-board exam results 2019:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

2. Click on the link that says AP 1st, 2nd year inter results 2019

3. Enter your AP inter hall ticket number and other required details

4. The Class 11 and Class 12 exam results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the results

6. Ṭake a printout of the same for future reference

BIEAP will also soon release the upcoming compartment examination schedule for candidates who fail to pass in major subjects. In 2018, the pass percentage stood at 73.3 percent. Of the 5,16,103 candidates who appeared that year, Tejvardhan Reddy had topped the AP inter result with 992 marks, reported News18.

