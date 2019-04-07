Andhra Pradesh Inter I/II Year Results 2019: BIEAP to announce scores in last week of April on bieap.gov.in

AP Inter I/II Year Results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the first and second year intermediate results for 2019 in the last week of April. The scores will be declared on its website — bieap.gov.in.

In 2018, BIEAP had declared the results on 13 April.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh board had said the state intermediate results would not be delayed, keeping the upcoming seven-phase general election in mind.

"The Lok Sabha election will not affect the board exam results. The inter results of the first and second year examinations will be declared as scheduled by the end of April," BIEAP had said.

The Andhra Pradesh Inter first year exam was held from 27 February to 16 March. The 2nd year exams were held from 28 February to 18 March.

How to check Andhra Pradesh Inter I/II Year Results 2019:

1. Visit the official website — bieap.gov.in

2. Select the link 'Andhra Inter 1st and 2nd year Results 2019'

3. Enter all the details to get your Andhra Intermediate Results 2019

4. Download your result and keep a print out of the same

