Many individuals frequently express their personal opinions on social media, but it can become problematic when online users perceive these views as prejudiced or discriminatory. While everyone is entitled to their own thoughts and opinions, the impact of expressing discriminatory views on social media can be far-reaching. The consequences can range from heated debates and backlash to severe social repercussions, including damage to personal and professional reputations. Recently, a man who reportedly holds a position at Deloitte, a renowned global firm specialising in audit and advisory services, faced intense scrutiny after praising Adolf Hitler on LinkedIn. Neerabh Mehrotra, who listed his job as associate director, Risk Advisory at Deloitte on the platform, recently shared a post titled ‘Friday Inspiration’ discussing the ‘captivating attributes’ of Adolf Hitler.

He wrote, “Recently I picked up a book on Adolf Hitler ‘The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler’ by Laurence Rees. I always wanted to read about Hitler and the World War II and this book gave me a fair understanding about these topics.” Subsequently, he proceeded to outline the essential attributes of Hitler as he described them, which included being a highly confident, charismatic visionary, a magnetic speaker, intellectually sharp, and a proponent of taking massive action. Mehrotra concluded the post by stating that every person on this planet possesses both positive and negative qualities. He added that it is entirely up to us how we utilise these qualities to impact our own lives and those around us. Strangely, he concluded by inscribing the Nazi salute, commonly known as the Hitler salute, with the phrase “Heil Hitler!”

The screenshots of Mehrotra’s LinkedIn post were posted on Twitter.

The views of Mehrotra received a backlash in the comment section by the users. They found his post ‘very shocking’.

This is simply shocking! — Sujan Sinha (@sujan58) May 22, 2023

Users disagreed with Mehrotra’s views about Hitler and said that he was ‘the most cruel, evil, violent man in history’.

Hitler was the most evil, cruel, violent man in history. — rita anand (@rita_anand) May 22, 2023

Following the backlash on Twitter, where numerous users shared screenshots of Mehrotra’s LinkedIn post, he subsequently issued an apology. He expressed that he did not intend to cause any distress, acknowledged the need for greater caution and pledged not to discuss such individuals in the future.

Mehrotra also sought forgiveness and urged the wider LinkedIn community to persevere in their personal and professional development. However, it seems that Mehrotra has since deleted his LinkedIn account.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.