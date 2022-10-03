New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared a video of felicitation ceremony organised to celebrate the 100th birthday of Subedar Major Swamy, ex-Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy.

Mahindra shared a video from the felicitation ceremony and said he had goosebumps when Subedar Major Swamy saluted. “This is my #MondayMotivation,” he said.

During his tenure, Subedar Major Swamy had instructed seven Indian Army Generals.

The video shared by Mahindra on Twitter shows a group of Army officers helping Subedar Major Swamy get down from his jeep and was then escorted to a wheelchair after which he was taken to the venue.

He then gets up from the wheelchair and stands tall and proud on the stage amid sound of gun salutes. Subedar Major Swamy then is seen standing firm and giving a grand salute.

“Sub Major [Govinda] Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He instructed seven Indian Army Generals” Army as well as the Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted. This is my Monday Motivation,” Mahindra wrote alongwith the video that he shared on Twitter.

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Oa6gLkjjNR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

The Southern Command of the Indian Army has shared pictures on Twitter from the bust unveiling ceremony of "Hony Captain Govind Swamy". “A bust of "Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd", an Icon and Epitome of Drill in Madras Sappers, was also unveiled at MEG by the legend himself. He has been the force behind MEG winning the "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" of the Republic/Army Day Parade, all "Nine" times it participated," the caption read.

A bust of "Hony Capt Govindswamy, VSM, Retd", an Icon & Epitome of Drill in #MADRASSAPPERS, was also unvieled at #MEG by the Legend himself. He has been the force behind MEG winning "Best Marching Contingent Trophy" of Republic/Army Day Parade, all "Nine" times it participated. pic.twitter.com/WHbuJ8Qg4G — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 30, 2022

Not just Mahindra, but netizens felt motivated and inspired by Subedar Major Swamy's vigour. Tamil actor Prasanna commented, "At 100 the way he holds his head high and his firm salute,..is truly inspiring. Thanks for sharing sir."

A user said, "Really it's goosebumps moment. And his dedication n energy towards nation. Salute you sir."

"He served for the Nation and he deserves it from the Nation. Happy to see he was honoured like this. Utmost example of seva." another user wrote.

With inputs from agencies

