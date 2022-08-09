A man shared his experience of how he used Tinder to find two women who agreed to be his sisters ahead of Raksha Bandhan in the last two years.

Online dating apps have certainly revolutionised the way modern relationships are formed. However, apps like Tinder and Bumble are not only used for seeking potential romantic partners but sisters as well. This seems to be the case for a man who shared his story in a recent Reddit post. The user named NotAKindGuyAnymore shared how he used dating app Tinder to find a sister ahead of Raksha Bandhan celebrations this week.

In the post shared earlier this week, the man revealed that he has felt the FOMO (fear of missing out) for most of his life during Rakshabandhan as he does not have any sister. “No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff,” read the Reddit post. To find a sister for Raksha Bandhan, the user revealed that for the last two years he has been updating his Tinder bio two weeks before Rakshabandhan. The Tinder bio according to the post reads, "Looking for a sister to hangout during Raksha Bandhan."

With the help of the app, the man has found two sisters both of whom he met on tinder. “This year all three of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I'm so excited,” read the post.



The strange tale of how a dating app ended up as a saviour for a man who was looking for sisters has certainly grabbed the attention of reddit users.

However, it should be noted that this is not the first time someone has used a dating app for something other than looking for dates.

Earlier in June, a Twitter user shared how a man from Kerala used Bumble to look for flats in Mumbai. The tweet featured a screenshot of the man’s Bumble bio that read, “Not a sapiosexual, looking for a flat in Mumbai.” The man from Ernakulam appealed to his “match” to swipe right if the person was in Mumbai and would help him find a place in Western Line. He also informed his potential matches that he does not know Hindi. “If you’re in Mumbai, and okay to help me to find a place to rent in western line since I don’t know Hindi.”



