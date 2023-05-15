In yet another bizarre case of gold smuggling, a man was apprehended by customs at the Mumbai airport after he was suspected of smuggling gold biscuits. The man identified as Intizar Ali was booked by the authorities for allegedly trying to smuggle not one but seven gold biscuits in his stomach from Dubai to Mumbai. After his arrest, Ali was admitted to the same and then was taken to the JJ Hospital. According to a Mirror Now report, the 30-year-old had confessed to swallowing the seven pieces of gold biscuits by wrapping them in a plastic foil in a bid to avoid the customs officials at the airport. An X-ray report later confirmed his confession.

The media report revealed that doctors naturally recovered around 240 grams of gold from the accused’s stomach after he was put on a high-fibre diet to excrete the gold biscuits. Presently, he is being interrogated by the authorities while an investigation is underway.

Ali has been also charged under the provision of the Customs Act. It is pertinent to note that any attempt to carry gold into India without a declaration or paying the applicable customs duties is illegal and can lead to imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Illegal gold smuggling bids

This is not the first time that people have adopted bizarre means to smuggle gold into the country. The customs officials have been apprehending many such passengers for trying to smuggle gold, diamonds, drugs, and foreign currency, among other items through illegal means. In a previous instance, a Delhi-based businessman was arrested by customs at the Delhi airport for smuggling twelve gold bars in the stomach. He was rushed to the medical facility in Delhi after he complained about vomiting and constipation. Later, the doctors recovered around 400 grams of gold bars in his stomach.

