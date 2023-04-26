In a strange turn of events, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath received a death threat over a call from a man who reportedly wanted to take revenge on his girlfriend’s father.

As reported by the local media, the threat was received on the Lucknow Police’s emergency number 112 and also on its WhatsApp group, following which an investigation was launched, and the man was arrested in connection with the case. The police also came to know that the man who was irked with his girlfriend’s father, wanted to implicate the latter in a criminal case to avenge the man’s behaviour towards his daughter.

After receiving the threatening call and a message, the police registered a case and started investigating. They also traced the call and reached out to the owner of the number, who said that his phone was stolen a few days back.

Frustrated lover threatens UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As per the latest developments, the 18-year-old man named Ameen was furious with his girlfriend’s father, who was not happy with their relationship. Irked over the same, Ameen hatched a plan to implicate the man in a false criminal case and get him arrested. He then stole his girlfriend’s father’s phone and issued threats to the chief minister with the help of it.

The message received by the police reportedly read, “Yogi CM ko maar dunga jaldi (I will soon kill CM Yogi).

The police immediately informed senior officials, including ADG, law and order, and ADG Intelligence following which a case was registered against the man. He will now be charged under various sections including one of phone theft. The accused will be produced before the Lucknow court this week.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.