Man stabbed to death for interfaith marriage in Hyderabad, attacked by wife's family
The incident took place on Wednesday night at Saroornagar, when the newly-weds were attacked in full public view
In a suspected case of "honour killing", a man was brutally murdered allegedly by his brother-in-law in Hyderabad as he was "opposed" to his sister's marriage to a person belonging to another religion, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday night at Saroornagar, when the man, in his mid-20s, was travelling on a bike with his wife when two persons on a scooter stopped them on the road and attacked him in full public view, they said.
The accused, the man's brother-in-law and his relative, pushed him to the ground and beat him up indiscriminately with rods and stabbed him with a knife, resulting in his death on the spot, police said.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (L B Nagar Division) P Sreedhar Reddy, deceased Billapuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana were collegemates and got married in January this year. Sultana changed her name to Pallavi after the marriage.
Nagaraju (25) lived in Marredpally, Secunderabad, and worked as a salesman at a well-known car store in Malakpet, Old City, according to a report by CNN-News18.
Based on preliminary investigation, the senior police official told PTI that the woman's brother was against her getting married to Nagaraju, who belonged to a different religion and decided to "eliminate" the man.
Following the incident Nagaraju's sister blamed the Mominpet police for her brother's death.
Speaking to ANI, Nagaraju's sister Ramadevi said, "My brother got married to the girl three months back. Soon after that, we filed a complaint at Mominpet police station regarding life threats from the girl's family. Due to the negligence of the police, today I lost my brother."
"There is no one to take care of my family now. He was the sole bread earner in the family. We need justice," added Ramadevi.
Reddy said the woman's brother and his relative were taken into custody in connection with the murder and an interrogation was on.
With input from agencies
