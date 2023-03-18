India is a hub of talent with people from all walks of life coming to the fore by exhibiting their hidden skills, whether that be in art, dancing, or singing. In one such example, a Sikh man is recently gaining traction for singing a song in five different languages. The man identified as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi sang the famous ‘Kesariya’ song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra in five languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. While the video was originally shared by a user named Satbir Singh, it also caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lauded the artist for his rendition version of the song.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user while appreciating the singer wrote, “A Punjabi lad singing Kesariya in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. I don’t know how well as I don’t know southern languages but sounds fabulous. Learning more languages is a beautiful thing.”

The video was later shared by PM Modi who praised Snehdeep and wrote, “Came across this amazing rendition by the talented Snehdeep Singh Kalsi. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb!”

Came across this amazing rendition by the talented @SnehdeepSK. In addition to the melody, it is a great manifestation of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.’ Superb! pic.twitter.com/U2MA3rWJNi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2023

Reacting to the appreciation from the Prime Minister, the singer thanked him and wrote, “Thank you so much for the appreciation sir. Means a lot. So glad it reached you and you enjoyed it.”

The song which evidently displayed the diversity of our country and its rich cultural heritage has won the hearts of many on social media. Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra also heaped praises on the artist. “Just beautiful. This is what an UNBREAKABLE, united India sounds like…”, he wrote.

Originally, the video was posted by Snehdeep back in July following which internet users have been loving the clip and are widely sharing the video.

