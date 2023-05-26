Man pays 'close to flight fare' for Uber ride in Bengaluru

Ever felt shocked by the high price of Uber rides? In an incident that many commuters would relate to, a Twitter user tried booking a trip from Bengaluru Airport to Electronic City. Much to his dismay, the Uber app’s high prices were nearly as much as his flight fare. “Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City. Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket,” according to the caption posted with the screenshot. The image shows “Uber Premium” costs over 2,500, and “UberXL” somewhere near 4,100.

In a reply to a user, the man confirmed there was a 50 km distance between the airport and the destination.

Check out the post:

Approximately 85,000 people have viewed the post since it was posted on 23 May. It has received more than 700 likes, as well as various comments.

How Twitter users reacted:

Several people responded to the tweet, with some suggesting alternate modes of transport while others expressing shock at the prices.

“Exactly. Not just rate but travel time too is mostly equal if flying domestic,” a user wrote. To which the man replied, “That’s always been the case for Bangalore but these fares are ridiculous.”

That’s always been the case for Bangalore but these fares are ridiculous — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023

“Isse acha wapas flight pakad ke ghar chale jaao,” suggested another user jokingly. One of accounts cringed at the city’s packed and difficult traffic trails. “Uff! Bangalore commute..always a nightmare!,” she wrote in the comments.

Isse acha wapas flight pakad ke ghar chale jaao😱😱😱 — Minty Sharma🍹 (@MintOminty) May 23, 2023

In the past, the CEO of The Ken Web, Rohin Dharmakumar, also took to Twitter to slam the extremely high prices of a cab ride to Bengaluru airport. “1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a 1.5-hour flight to Mumbai,” Dharmakumar wrote while sharing screenshots to prove his point.

A ~1 hour Uber to Bengaluru airport costs 60-130% the price of a ~1.5 hour flight to Mumbai 😐 pic.twitter.com/zl5kFaCuNa — Rohin Dharmakumar (@r0h1n) September 12, 2022

The post was shared by his on 12 September, 2022. The incident sparked a social media debate about commuter issues in the city. Many internet users agreed that the airport’s location which is one hour and a half away from the city is a hassle. Others, however, simply pointed to alternatives.

