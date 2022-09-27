Man orders laptop, ends up receiving detergent bars instead; shares post on LinkedIn

With the ongoing festive season, shopping websites have been raining discounted products and mega sales luring customers towards the same. People have been also shopping actively for themselves as well as their loved ones ahead of the upcoming festivals including Navratri and Diwali. Well, some opt to purchase clothes, shoes, and other fashion accessories from e-commerce websites, many people also rely on such platforms for purchasing high-end gadgets and electronic items. While online shopping can seem quick and convenient, it does come with its own drawbacks. It is not an unusual thing to receive the wrong product while ordering online, for which they also provide replacement options. However, which can be actually considered a bizarre and unusual incident, a man recently ordered a laptop and ended up receiving detergent bars in the laptop box.

A student in IIM Ahmedabad, Yashaswi Sharma recently took to his LinkedIn account and shared the entire incident further claiming that despite sending ‘Ghadi’ detergent bars instead of a laptop, the customer service of the online shopping platform, Flipkart has refused to provide a resolution on the same.

Man raises complaint on Flipkart; denied any resolution

In the post as shared by the student, he said that the laptop was purchased during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale following which the delivery boy handed over the product to his father who received the product without inspecting it on the basis of the ‘open-box’ delivery concept.

Notably, through the concept, the order can be inspected directly during the delivery in the presence of the delivery agent following which a one-time password (OTP) is generated, and the order is finally handed over. However, the man’s father, likely unaware of the policy, gave the OTP, as usually provided in case of pre-paid orders.

Further claiming that he also has CCTV footage of the same, Sharma said, “I have CCTV proof of the delivery boy coming and going without the box being inspected. And subsequently, the unboxing revealed no laptop inside.”

In addition to this, the man also claimed that reaching out to the customer support of Flipkart, their seniormost customer support executive said, “No return possible. Your father shouldn’t have given OTP without checking the laptop. This is our final stance. This matter cannot be escalated further.”

“My father’s fault is that he assumed the package – coming from a flipkart assured seller – will contain a laptop and not detergent. Why couldn’t the delivery boy inform the receiver about the open box concept before asking for OTP?” he further added stating that thereafter he will be bound to approach the consumer forum for the issue.

Check his full post here.

Notably, this is not the first time such an incident has taken place. Earlier, a Kerala man after ordering an expensive iPhone from an online website ended up receiving a soap bar and a Rs 5 coin.

