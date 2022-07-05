A man opened fire outside a nightclub in Panchkula in the wee hours of Sunday (3 July), injuring his friend and a bouncer, said police. The police, however, is yet to nab the man despite identifying him.

The police, however, is yet to nab the man despite identifying him and having access to CCTV footage of the entire incident.

According to an NDTV report, Police have registered two cases — an attempt to murder case against the accused, and the other against the owner for flouting the deadline of 1 am to shut the club.

#WATCH | Panchkula, Haryana| At around 4.30am accused open-fired outside Coco cafe in wee hours of July 3. He injured his friend & a bouncer. We've registered a case against accused & another against cafe for keeping it open till so late: PS sector 5 incharge Sukhbir Singh pic.twitter.com/C53n0uDE1p — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2022

Mohit, a resident of Ludhiana, had on Sunday visited Coco Cafe And Lounge with three friends, one of them a woman.

In a video by released by news agency ANI, he can be seen outside the nightclub with the woman at 4:40 am. As they walk out of the club, Mohit suddenly pulls out a pistol and fires once. The bullet accidentally goes on to hit one of his friends who accompanied him.

The video shows Mohit motioning for them to leave while his friend falls to the ground seething in pain and the other person tries to help him get up. Mohit then pointed his gun at the club's bouncers.

Despite his woman friend's efforts to stop him, he fired at them. The pistol was then taken from him by the bouncers. All four, including the injured man, managed to flee.

