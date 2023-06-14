Man on mission to unite Sanatan Dharma, begging not for alms but pledge of Hindu unity

Swami Dipankar, a spiritual master, is carrying out a year-long ‘Bhiksha Yatra’ since 23 November, 2022. ‘Bhiksha’ is a Hindi word for alms, but in his journey, Swami Dipankar is not asking for rice, sugar, or wheat, but for unity of Sanatan Dharma.

‘Bhiksha Yatra’ has been gaining popularity by the day. Talking to Firstpost on the 204th day of the yatra, Swami Dipankar said, “Sanatan ko ek karne ki hai, ek hindu hone ki yatra hai (the mission of this yatra is to unite Sanatan Dharama).

“I do not wish to get rice, flour or sugar in the form of alms. I want a promise of unity from the followers of the Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Mission of Swami Dipankar’s Bhiksha Yatra

Swami Dipankar said there are two main objectives.

1- Don’t get divided on the basis of caste. Be Hindu, be proud of being Hindu,

2- A fight against addiction. We all should come together to save our youths who have gone astray towards addiction.

The mission of Swami Dipankar is to unite the Sanatan Dharma, which is divided in many groups on the basis of caste.

He has been reaching out to people to give him their word and promise unity.

“This journey has been taken up to unite the Sanatan Dharma which is divided into sects on the basis of castes. The journey does not have my trade mark. Anybody can start this,” he said.

A Mission for Change

“Everybody talks about undivided India and Hindu Rashtra, but what about the division that prevails in the name of castes?” Swami Dipankar asked.

He went on to say that around 5 lakh people have taken the pledge. “We can see transformation among people,” Swami Dipankar added.

“For example, earlier, people used to mention their caste on the back of their cars, bikes, phone cover and now they have changed it to Hindu,” he said.

“Also, people have started writing Hindu on their wedding cards. There is no caste, it is only Hindu now,” Swami Dipankar said.

‘Caste system introduced by West’

“The word caste came as a loan word. It has been taken from a Portuguese word Casta. Also, there is no mention of any caste in any of our religious texts,” Swami Dipankar said.

“Despite caste being a Portuguese word every Hindu is using them. We are Hindu. Why are we divided in the caste system,” he asked.

“The person who has divided Hindus into different caste is British census commissioner Sir Herbert Risley who in 1931 attempted to locate each caste in the social hierarchy,” he said.

“The theory on basis of which people were divided into castes have been dumped by others in the world,” he added.

“I have learnt from my guru that the caste distinction will be devastating and harmful in future and to correct this, I have started this yatra to bring about the positive change,” Swami Dipankar said.

“We hope to take this yatra pan India. BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia and many others were not in favour of bringing caste system,” he concluded.

Bhiksha yatra was started from Western Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband. However, when the model code of conduct was put in place in some of the places in the region during the civic body, the yatra was shifted to Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi.

