Man launches rockets with cigarette in mouth; unusual stunt leaves internet in splits
The video shared on Twitter has gone viral and grabbed the attention of many. While one user wrote, 'Probably..... Only +ve about smoking', another person called the old man 'Nasa's Rocket specialist'. Users also flooded the section with several laughing emojis
The festive season is just around the corner and it is time for every kind of Diwali post going viral on social media, whether it’s the latest video or an old one. People in India tend to find ways to try out bizarre stunts and the Diwali celebrations are no stranger to people being daredevils around firecrackers. There are several videos on the internet where people can be seen trying out a unique way to burst crackers. With that said, a similar video has now grabbed attention which shows a man following a very unusual way of lighting rockets.
Shared by IFS officer Sushant Nanda on his Twitter handle, the 19-second video shows a man standing in the middle of a road with a cigarette in his mouth while holding a bunch of rockets in one hand. However, this is not it. Taking things a step further, the man starts lighting up the rockets with the cigarette in his mouth and further launches them into the air.
Following the same technique repeatedly, the man can be seen launching multiple rockets at the same time without any fear of getting injured or burned.
Watch the video:
The founder of NASA was definitely from India 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 21, 2022
As risky as it may look, the video has gone viral on the internet and has left several people shocked. Others were left in splits by the footage. Nanda also found it quite funny as he captioned the video with, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India.”
Reacting over the same, people also took to the comment section and shared their views. While one user wrote, “Probably….. Only +ve about smoking”, another person called the old man ‘Nasa’s Rocket specialist’. Users also flooded the section with several laughing emojis.
Check some reactions:
Probably….. Only +ve about smoking
— Shra1 (@shra181) October 21, 2022
This is a wonderful video 👍
— Anil Cherukara (@Anilcherukara) October 21, 2022
😂😂😂😂😂
— Amba Bhavani Nandyala (@AmbaNandyala) October 21, 2022
इनको ISRO मे रखो 😋
— RT (@rajatan27) October 21, 2022
Rajini ‘Thalaiva’ style..🚀 pic.twitter.com/Ebgiz6aryL
— Click Chikku (@RakeshK06461924) October 21, 2022
NASA wants to know his location
— Ni30 (@_nitish_19) October 21, 2022
Notably, the video is not a recent one as it has kept on surfacing multiple times on social media but still manages to grab people’s attention. Right now, the video has grabbed more than 31,000 views and has received more than 1,000 likes.
