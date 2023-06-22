Man keeps up gas cylinder deliveries during Cyclone Biparjoy; gets praise from Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his admiration for an employee from a gas agency who went above and beyond the call of duty. During the devastating Cyclone Biparjoy, the employee delivered gas cylinders to a village in Rajasthan. Hardeep Singh Puri shared a video of the employee’s dedication to his job. He also penned a heartfelt message in Hindi, which loosely translates to, “The stove will keep burning, and the nation will keep progressing.” He added, “Ensuring energy availability. With commendable dedication towards duty, this undaunted foot soldier of India’s energy sector braves the impact of #Biparjoy to supply an #Indane refill at a consumer’s home in village Dhok in Barmer, Rajasthan.”

Hardeep Singh Puri’s words reflect the importance of ensuring energy availability and the role played by the resilient foot soldiers of India’s energy sector.

The video that was shared captures the employee’s unwavering determination to deliver an LPG cylinder to a village in Barmer, Rajasthan, despite facing torrential rain caused by Cyclone Biparjoy. The employee’s perseverance and willingness to go the extra mile despite the adverse conditions is truly praiseworthy.

During times of crisis, it is the individuals working in essential services who step up and play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of society. They are the backbone of the Indian economy, serving the needs of the people. This incident displays their dedication and commitment.

Twitter users were quick to appreciate the dedication exhibited by the employee and voiced their concerns for the betterment of their working conditions. Rajeev Chandrashekar, minister of state for information technology, commended the employee’s actions.

BJP MLA Khushu Sundar wrote, “Salute to this brave man. Duty comes first.”

Another person emphasised the undervalued and underpaid nature of the delivery personnel, highlighting their daily struggles.

Following its landfall in Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy made its way into Rajasthan through the adjoining areas of Jalore and Barmer. It reached on the stroke of midnight on June 16, taking the form of a ‘deep depression.’ On Saturday, June 17, several regions in Rajasthan experienced heavy showers as a result of the cyclone.

