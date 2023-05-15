Man inks 'Siddaramaiah CM' tattoo on chest after Congress' Karnataka sweep

After securing a major win against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka, the Congress went into celebration mode, bringing cheer to its camps across the state and outside. While party leaders and workers joined in for the celebrations, a video has gone viral showing a supporter who got a tattoo of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah in a bid to show his support for the party. The video shared by news agency ANI shows the supporter posing for the camera as he shows off the tattoo. Engraved originally in Kannada, the tattoo reads, “Siddaramaiah CM.”

A few other supporters can be also seen standing beside the man to show the tattoo to the camera. “Man engraved with ‘Siddaramaiah CM’ tattoo on his chest in Mysuru, as Congress consolidates win in Karnataka elections,” the caption of the video read.

Watch:

It is pertinent to note that Siddaramaiah has been among the Congress’ top brass leaders. The former Karnataka chief minister also enjoys a strong supporter base in the state.

Since being uploaded, the video has grabbed over 38,000 views with more than 200 likes and several comments. A user wrote, “Craze of Siddaramaiah”, while another one wrote, “Quite strategically placed.”

Congress wins Karnataka Assembly elections

In a major sweep, the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly elections by the biggest vote share and seats after a long wait of 34 years. Going way past the standard 125 seats majority mark, Congress managed to bag 136 of 224 seats to defeat the ruling BJP.

Right after the big win, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar assured the party leadership of delivering Karnataka to the fold. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also termed the party’s win as “people’s strength over crony capitalism.”

As soon as the results came out, political leaders from across the country congratulated the party for its win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and congratulated Congress for its victory in the Karnataka state elections.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.