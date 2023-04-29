The internet is filled with heartwarming images and videos that reaffirm the enduring belief that humanity is still alive. Indian Forest Service officer (IFS), Parveen Kaswan, recently shared such a heart-melting moment on Twitter.

The post depicts a man providing medical attention to a deer. The image has gone viral and received much appreciation for the man’s efforts. The photograph shows the individual holding an oxygen cylinder and taking care of the deer, which is wearing an oxygen mask to ensure its well-being.

Kaswan wrote in the caption, “In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all.”

Have a look at this wonderful tweet by the bureaucrat here:

In a world where you can be anything. Be kind to all. pic.twitter.com/UwZY6cpx9a — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2023

In a Twitter thread, Kaswan notified that the photo was taken a few days ago and shows their veterinary team. The deer was eventually released back into the wild.

This is our vet team. Picture taken few days back. The deer was later released. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 28, 2023

The post attracted a wide range of comments from the users. An account wondered what was wrong with the animal.

What was wrong with this little one? — Am (@simply_am_) April 28, 2023

An individual wrote, “It is good that you become important, but it is more important that you become good.”

It is good that you become important, but it is more important that you become good. ☺️ — Khyati Motawar (@KhyatiMotawar) April 28, 2023

People highly appreciated the kind act in the comment section, and thanked the IFS officer for the post.

Thanks Parveen….

Amazing video you have shared. Big motivation….

… — sampathkumar (@sampathkumar111) April 29, 2023

This is not the first time that Kaswan’s team has rescued an animal.

Kaswan recently notified on his Twitter handle that his team successfully conducted a rescue operation of Panthera pardus, and the animal was safely returned to the wild. The operation was carried out without any harm to the animal or people involved.

Back to wild moment. Rescue and release in early morning. Team conducted operation with no injury to animal & people. Today. Panthera pardus. pic.twitter.com/TxWajZnPzP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 24, 2023

Similarly, last year in February, he had shared on Twitter that his team successfully rescued a stranded Himalayan Black Bear after launching an operation. The rescue work was conducted without any harm to either people or the animal, as per the tweet. He had shared the video of the rescue operation of the stranded creature.

How freedom looks like !! A Himalayan Black Bear was stranded. Our teams launched operation since morning. Rescue work was successful without any injury to people or animal. Team work. pic.twitter.com/HdTFl217zI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022

He had further said in the Twitter thread that different teams arrived at the site for the purpose of rescuing and managing the crowd. The location was at a considerable distance from the forest, so the animal was rescued. The animal was released back into its natural environment after undergoing a medical examination.

Various teams reached location for rescue and also for crowd control. The location was very far from Forest so rescued. After medical checkup the animal was released in its natural habitat. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2022

The video showed how the Himalayan Black Bear quickly ran towards its home as soon as it was released.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.