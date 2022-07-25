Man held for repeatedly raping 7-year-old daughter in Maharashtra
The accused was arrested after his wife lodged a case in this regard at a local police station in the early hours of Monday
Mumbai: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his seven-year-old daughter multiple times at their residence in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said.
The accused was arrested after the girl's mother lodged a case in this regard at a local police station in the early hours of Monday, The Indian Express reported.
The man raped his daughter multiple times since March this year, as per the FIR.
Police said that the victim revealed the ordeal to her mother after which the woman filed a police complaint against her husband. “The accused has been arrested. Further probe is on,” the investigating officer said.
The FIR has been registered under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
