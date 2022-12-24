Man formally asking for leave to binge-watch web series demands to 'normalise leave'; see post

Maintaining a work-life balance is one of the toughest jobs for employees. After a hectic week-long schedule, it becomes hard to save time for their own refreshment. Though people may ask for a leave, it also demands a valid reason for each leave application. Now, a guy is creating a stir across the internet following his honest confession in his formal request for a day off. A snapshot of the application mail was shared by the employee named Abhishek Kumar on Twitter. The post sarcastically encouraged users to join in a hilarious movement seeking to ‘normalise leave’, whatever the reason behind it.

As per the photograph, Kumar dropped the mail to ask for a leave on 23 December just to binge-watch his favourite web series, TVF Pitchers - Season 2. Additionally, he explained the reason in a very professional manner. He noted that the reason behind that “much-needed leave” is that he could not get time to binge-watch his favourite web show on weekdays all night long, hampering his sleep cycle.

Thus, as he could not resist his excitement till the weekend came, Kumar had to request an untimely leave “to just sit at home and watch Pitchers- Season 2.” Although, he assured in the end, “Will continue research and monitoring work as usual from 24 December.”

Kumar captioned the post, “It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you.” Since it has become such a relatable problem for everyone surviving a corporate life, the post generated many reactions on Twitter.

A user wrote, “This is so cool. Would love to see the response.”

Another one marked, “It was always the case with most organisations. No one should stop you from taking leaves which you have.”

A person praised his manager, “Always call my manager and tell him I feel like going out and can’t work today. Chap is super cool and takes care of my emails too.”

Here are some other reactions:

The post has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh views so far since being surfaced on the internet. It has also garnered nearly 3,000 likes on the microblogging site. So, is it not relatable? Do you not hesitate while seeking a leave?

