Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam at Tamil Nadu wedding
A few guests at the wedding said, he was walking past the boiling cauldron while serving food to them when he slipped and fell into the vessel. The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering company
In a bizarre event, a 21-year-old college student died of burn injuries after he accidentally tumbled into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Monday.
The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering company. He was serving food to guests at a wedding function last week when the incident took place leaving guests stunned, they said.
The student, V Sathish, was a resident of Athipattu Pudhunagar near Ennore. He was a final year BCA student at a private college in Korukkupet and was working part-time with the wedding caterer. Both his parents are daily labourers, according to the local police. A few guests at the wedding said, he was walking past the boiling cauldron while serving food to them when he slipped and fell into the vessel.
Related Articles
He was swiftly rescued and taken to a primary healthcare clinic in Minjur, from where he was later taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to severe burn injuries. He died on Sunday without responding to treatment.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police revealed. The Minjur Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death). Later, the body was handed over to the student’s family after a post-mortem.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Tamil Nadu: IT raids on several properties of real estate firm G Square allegedly close to CM Stalin & DMK ministers
The IT raids at G Square come a week after Tamil Nadu BJP state president K Annamalai released 'DMK Files' which detailed the properties owned by DMK family members, MLAs and MPs
Tamil Nadu online gambling law: Madras High Court declines interim injunction
Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government prohibited online rummy and poker in the state, categorising them as games of chance in the law, and placing them within the scope of online gambling.
Second audio alleged to be of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan released by BJP
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin made Rs 30,000 crores in one year.