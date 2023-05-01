Man dies after falling into vessel of boiling rasam at Tamil Nadu wedding

In a bizarre event, a 21-year-old college student died of burn injuries after he accidentally tumbled into a cauldron of hot rasam in neighbouring Tiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Monday.

The victim is a college student who was working part-time in a catering company. He was serving food to guests at a wedding function last week when the incident took place leaving guests stunned, they said.

The student, V Sathish, was a resident of Athipattu Pudhunagar near Ennore. He was a final year BCA student at a private college in Korukkupet and was working part-time with the wedding caterer. Both his parents are daily labourers, according to the local police. A few guests at the wedding said, he was walking past the boiling cauldron while serving food to them when he slipped and fell into the vessel.

He was swiftly rescued and taken to a primary healthcare clinic in Minjur, from where he was later taken to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to severe burn injuries. He died on Sunday without responding to treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, the police revealed. The Minjur Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC (unnatural death). Later, the body was handed over to the student’s family after a post-mortem.

