Man celebrates pet dog’s birthday by feeding biryani to 150 people

A year ago, Ayaz moved to Ragigudda locality which is around 4kms away from his house because his family didn't approve of his love for dogs

People loving their pets or even celebrating them more than other humans isn’t a new thing. But here is a man who moved out of his house for the sake of his pet and celebrated the birthday of his favourite creature in a unique way.

Mohammad Ayaz is a tile worker (mason) in Shimoga. His family resides in Amir Ahmad colony near Railway station. A year ago, Ayaz shifted to Ragigudda locality which is around 4kms away. The reason is that the family is not very fond of dogs.

Ayaz was working as a helper at a restaurant in Channagiri a few years ago. One rainy day, a dog walked under the roof of the restaurant shivering in col. Ayaz, who was earning Rs 25 per day then, began to feed the stray dog which later littered two healthy puppies. Within a few days, the pups were missing, some customers of the restaurant took them away. Ayaz had searched for the pups everywhere but couldn’t find them. That’s when he realized he needs to have a dog for himself. When his family opposed his wish to bring home a dog, he moved out.

He then bought a Siberian Husky and named him Tyson. Friday, 14th of January was Tyson’s first birthday which Ayaz celebrated in a grand way. He even gifted a luxurious bed worth Rs 13,000 to the birthday boy, Tyson.

“I don’t know the actual age of Tyson. He was a little cute pup when I bought him for 28,000Rs. Friday marks one year of his arrival into my life. Hence I celebrate his birthday on that day. Tyson is my world and I am living happily with him” said the proud pet parent.

On that day, Ayaz brought a huge heart-shaped cake with Tyson’s name on it and cut it. He also fed biryani to 150 people on the occasion. People were said to have maintained social distance on the celebration venue.

Ayaz leaves Tyson in a dog care centre while going to work in the morning and picks him up by evening. “He will feel lonely at home otherwise,” said Ayaz.

