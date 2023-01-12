The New Year doesn’t seem to be all things great for Air India, which has constantly been reeling under controversy ever since the pee-gate incident took place onboard one of the flights. While as of now Air India has become used to being in the headlines, once again the national carrier of India has caught the limelight but not all for the wrong reason. Wondering what we are trying to say? Well, in an unusual proposal, a man got on one knee in mid-air on an Air India flight to propose to his lady love, who was truly taken aback by his romantic gesture. According to a Hindustan Times report, the woman was flying from London to Mumbai via Hyderabad, and to accomplish his proposal plans, the man took the same flight. Now, the romantic incident came to light after a LinkedIn user Ramesh Kotnana took to his account and dropped a video of a heart-warming moment.

The now-viral video opens by showing a man walking the aisle with a pink banner in his hands. After reaching a point, he stops and says “Excuse me, Ma’am,” while flashing the big pink banner at her. Then the camera pans towards the woman, who was in shock to read the texts on the banner that asked, “I could walk forever and a mile with you. Would you like to walk with me?” After reading the texts, the woman can be heard saying “Oh my god!” with her hands on her mouth. In the background, some of the people started clapping, as they realised what was about to happen next. After taking a nice look at the banner and making her eyes believe, the woman can be seen walking out with a huge smile on her face. As she came out of her seat the man got down on one knee flashing the ring to her.

At this moment the passengers sitting near them burst into clapping and cheering. After putting the ring on her finger, the two can be seen hugging each other. While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “Marriage Proposal Made in Heaven. Love is in the Air. Wedding bells were ringing for a couple onboard an Air India flight to Mumbai when a man got down on one knee mid-air and proposed to his fiancée, who was taken aback by the romantic gesture.”



HT quoted an Air India official as saying, “Love is in the air for this lovely couple flying on board our flight on 2nd Jan. She was flying from London to BOM via HYD. He took a BOM-HYD-BOM flight. Don’t miss the surprise and joy as he proposes on bended knee.” Reportedly, the incident took place on 2 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.