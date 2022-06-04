Man booked for posting video justifying killing of J&K artiste Amreen Bhat
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat, a resident of Takiya Wagoora in Baramulla
Srinagar: A man has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act for allegedly uploading a video in which he justified the killing of Kashmiri television artiste Amreen Bhat by terrorists, police said on Saturday.
"Acting tough on anti-social elements, police in Budgam booked a hatemonger under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for spreading hate and justifying the killing of a woman artiste by uploading a video on social media," they said.
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Irfan Bhat, a resident of Takiya Wagoora in Baramulla. Amreen Bhat was shot dead by terrorists at Hashroo-Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir on 25 May.
"The act of uploading such a hateful video and justifying the killing of artiste Amreen Bhat on a YouTube channel has not only caused alarm and fear amongst the class of people performing art, but also their family members.
"Moreover, this act also amounts to supporting terrorist acts besides having the tendency to make more people vulnerable to such attacks," the police spokesman said.
Police added that Mohammad Irfan Bhat has been detained and lodged in Kot Bhalwal Jail, Jammu.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Jammu and Kashmir: Seven civilians, including two from minority Hindu community, killed by terrorists in May this year
On Tuesday, terrorists shot dead 36-year-old Rajni Bala, a Kashmir Pandit female school teacher, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
Explained: How minority killings in the Valley are forcing Kashmiri Pandits to flee to Jammu
There has been a spate of targeted killings against minority and migrants in the Valley — nine since May. Fearing for their lives, Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing to Jammu, where they believe to be safer, owing to the population demographics
Jammu and Kashmir: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, second civilian attack in a week
Kashmir Zone Police said that Vijay Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, was working as a manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank