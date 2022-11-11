India

Man booked for molesting minor girl in Delhi mosque

A case under POCSO Act has been registered at Jafrabad Police Station for the alleged molestation of a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Maujpur

FP Staff November 11, 2022 11:28:23 IST
Representational image. Firstpost

New Delhi: A man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Friday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Delhi’s Maujpur.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered against one Mohammed Armaan at Jafrabad Police Station for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Maujpur, the Delhi Police said.

The alleged incident took place on 9 November, they added.

The accused has been arrested.

Further investigation, police said, is underway.

With inputs from ANI

