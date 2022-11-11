Man booked for molesting minor girl in Delhi mosque

New Delhi: A man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Friday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Delhi’s Maujpur.

A case under POCSO Act has been registered against one Mohammed Armaan at Jafrabad Police Station for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Maujpur, the Delhi Police said.

The alleged incident took place on 9 November, they added.

The accused has been arrested.

Further investigation, police said, is underway.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.