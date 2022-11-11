Man booked for molesting minor girl in Delhi mosque
A case under POCSO Act has been registered at Jafrabad Police Station for the alleged molestation of a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Maujpur
New Delhi: A man was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on Friday for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Delhi’s Maujpur.
A case under POCSO Act has been registered against one Mohammed Armaan at Jafrabad Police Station for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl at a mosque in Maujpur, the Delhi Police said.
The alleged incident took place on 9 November, they added.
The accused has been arrested.
Further investigation, police said, is underway.
With inputs from ANI
