Man booked a Vande Bharat ticket, but another train with disastrous services arrived instead

A man’s dream of travelling in the luxurious Vande Bharat train was rudely shattered when a different train, with substandard services, arrived instead. The man called Siddharth Pandey shared his experience on Twitter, understandably tagging the Indian Railways and minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He also shared photos and videos from inside the train, showing a clogged and messy toilet and a different ambience than that promised by Vande Bharat. With the tweet, posted earlier this month, gaining traction, Pandey received a reply from the Railway Seva.

In his tweet, the man wrote, “Was excited to board 1 time on Vande Bharat. But shocked to see another train in the name of Vande Bharat. Washrooms are pathetic and services are worst. Still charged fare as per actual Vande Bharat.”

According to this tweet, the incident occurred on June 10 when he was scheduled to board the Vande Bharat Express with train number 22439. The train operates between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Much to his dismay, instead of the actual train, Pandey said Tejas Express arrived and, which had clogged toilets and “worst” services. His tweet gained a lot of attention and soon began a conversation on Twitter, with some users sharing their own experiences.

“Some passengers are at fault, they throw wrappers etc, which leads to clogging inside the train toilet,” commented one user. “Sometimes due to a technical error or some maintenance issues, Vande Bharat rake is not deemed fit for running on that day. That’s why the extra Tejas rake is kept at NDLS to cater to such emergencies. Since Vande Bharat is a train set, the whole rake is deemed unfit for run” said another.

Another person commented that it doesn’t look like a Vande Bharat train. “Yes, it was not. We booked Vande Baharat but they changed the train to Tejas,” Pandey said while responding to him.

“This has been happening often in Railways. They’ve been doing this with Humsafar as well, they charge more than normal 3AC as Humsafar charges and then provide normal LHB 3AC coaches. This is a proper scam and no one talks about it,” another user commented.

Railway Seva, the official Twitter handle dedicated to providing help to railway passengers, asked for details from Pandey, and later informed in a tweet that they escalated the issue to “concerned official” for necessary action.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.