Man behind controversial matrimonial ad for 'young achievers' apologises after outrage; says intention was not to be discriminatory

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2018 18:26:38 IST

A man behind a controversial 'Young Achievers' Matrimony Meet' has apologised for an advertisement for it published in The Hindu. The advertisement had said that the meet was only meant for "highly successful young achievers (who are) specialists in their respective fields or from ultra-rich families".

Sreeram N, the man behind the meet spoke to The News Minute and expressed apologises for his mistake. A written apology on page 3 of the Hindu has also been published.

Speaking to The News Minute, he said, “We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. The YAM matrimony meet was for young achievers and actually that is the only criteria,” he said.

A copy of the contentious matrimonial advertisement. Image via Twitter

The ad states that only "successful entrepreneurs, graduates from elite schools like IIT/IIM, eminent professionals (IPS/IAS, scientists), beautiful girls" and those hailing from high net worth families ("ultra-rich, celebrities and VVIP families") need apply. The prospective bride and groom can be accompanied by a "maximum of two people" and registration fees are Rs 10,000 (for young achievers) and Rs 25,000 for high net worth families.

The ad was deemed offensive and regressive, as well as classist as it asked for "ultra-rich families" to apply. As expected, it received a massive backlash on Twitter.

According to News18, Sreeram sought to explain the criterion of 'ultra-rich families' by saying that he had organised a similar event earlier this month, which only entertained doctors. The warm response to the event gave him the idea to hold another edition which would cater to all 'young achievers.' The qualification for women to be considered 'young achievers' — "beautiful" — has specifically caused an outrage.


