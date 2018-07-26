Man behind controversial matrimonial ad for 'young achievers' apologises after outrage; says intention was not to be discriminatory

A man behind a controversial 'Young Achievers' Matrimony Meet' has apologised for an advertisement for it published in The Hindu. The advertisement had said that the meet was only meant for "highly successful young achievers (who are) specialists in their respective fields or from ultra-rich families".

Sreeram N, the man behind the meet spoke to The News Minute and expressed apologises for his mistake. A written apology on page 3 of the Hindu has also been published.

Speaking to The News Minute, he said, “We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. The YAM matrimony meet was for young achievers and actually that is the only criteria,” he said.

The ad states that only "successful entrepreneurs, graduates from elite schools like IIT/IIM, eminent professionals (IPS/IAS, scientists), beautiful girls" and those hailing from high net worth families ("ultra-rich, celebrities and VVIP families") need apply. The prospective bride and groom can be accompanied by a "maximum of two people" and registration fees are Rs 10,000 (for young achievers) and Rs 25,000 for high net worth families.

The ad was deemed offensive and regressive, as well as classist as it asked for "ultra-rich families" to apply. As expected, it received a massive backlash on Twitter.

There's no way one thing can be sexist, casteist, elitist, and offensive to literally everyone all at the same time. Young Achievers Matrimony: Hold my beer. pic.twitter.com/AMqJgXxtmK — Andre Borges (@borges) July 25, 2018

According to News18, Sreeram sought to explain the criterion of 'ultra-rich families' by saying that he had organised a similar event earlier this month, which only entertained doctors. The warm response to the event gave him the idea to hold another edition which would cater to all 'young achievers.' The qualification for women to be considered 'young achievers' — "beautiful" — has specifically caused an outrage.

It's 2018 and there's a young achievers matrimony meet that promises beautiful girls. This whole thing is regressive on so many counts. pic.twitter.com/qgp8qAXMsZ — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) July 25, 2018

The whole event is shambolic.A young achievers matrimony on Int’l youth day promising beautiful girls and ultra rich families. How is this an achievers meet?Who on earth are they and what were they smoking? #indianmatrimony #newlow — Anashwar Punnakkal (@anashwar25) July 25, 2018

I can't even begin to describe this ridiculous advert that's appeared in @the_hindu . A beautiful girl is a "young achiever" according to this nonsense matrimony ad. This crap presented as "Grand National Young achievers Matrimony Meet" Yeah sure Grand my foot. pic.twitter.com/Lnmu9cZa5i — Deepika Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) July 25, 2018

"Beautiful girl" is all you need to be to make the "young achievers" list.

*barf* https://t.co/8CXWC3Xyo4 — ᴍᴀᴅʜᴜ ᴍᴇɴᴏɴ (@madmanweb) July 25, 2018