Man beaten to death by bar staff in Noida

According to a report the brawl was over money in which the 30-year-old man was beaten up by the bar owner and his staff, after which he died

A 30-year-old man was beaten to death by staff of bar in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall on Monday night where he alongwith others had gone to party. A scuffle broke out between bar staff and some people who were present there. The police has arrested staff of the bar after the incident and has initiated the probe.

"A man was killed last night in Garden Galleria Mall, Noida. Some people got into a fight with bar staff during which one person was severely injured. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. FIR registered; bar staff taken into custody," news agency ANI quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh as saying.

A report by India Today said the man, Brijesh Rai from Hasanpura village in Bihar’s Chhapra district, had gone to a bar at the mall in Noida sector-39 to party with his colleagues.

Around 11 pm on Monday evening, they got into a fight with some of the bouncers at the bar in which Rai was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

As per a report by Zee News, the brawl was over money in which Brijesh was beaten up by the bar owner and his staff, after which he died.

The body has been send for postmortem and investigation is underway.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.