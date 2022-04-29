Man awarded death sentence for raping minor daughter in Chennai; victim's mother handed life sentence

The matter came to light in 2020 when the victim studying in Class XI at a school in Chennai revealed it to her friends, who informed it to one of their teachers

Chennai: A special court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a 49-year-old man for sexually assaulting his daughter, while the girl's mother was handed a life sentence on charges of abetment.

The verdict was pronounced by Judge of the Special Court for POCSO (Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences) Cases, Chennai, M Rajalakshmi, according to The New Indian Express.

"A1 (victim’s father) is sentenced to death and that he is hanged by the neck till he is dead," M Rajalakshmi said in the order, adding that the punishment is subject to confirmation by the High Court of Madras.

The matter came to light in 2020 when the victim studying in Class XI at a school in Chennai revealed it to her friends, who informed it to one of their teachers. Later on, the matter was taken up with Childline, the report said.

Childline volunteers soon rescued the child and lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Guindy. Thereafter, police registered a case and arrested the man.

The victim, during investigation, revealed that she was subjected to sexual assault by her father since she was seven years old and he had continued it even after she attained puberty, The New Indian Express report said.

She even became pregnant in 2019 and was forced to undergo an abortion with the help of her mother, who was threatened by the accused with dire consequences.

