Man asks Anand Mahindra if his firm can manufacture cars for Rs 10,000, see industrialist's sassy reply

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra never fails to make an impression, be it with his witty one-liners or his replies on posts. This time too, the industrialist has grabbed attention on social media for his quick sense of humour.

The prolific businessman recently involved himself in an interaction with a Twitter user who enquired about a really unreasonable demand. A user named Raj Srivastava commented on one of Mahindra’s posts asking if the industrialist can make cars for Rs 10,000.

Mahindra, who has around 9.2 million Twitter followers, had the best reply for the man, who asked him to manufacture cars at a very low price. Soon, Mahindra’s sassy reply bowled social media users who just couldn't stop laughing.

“Hey can you make manindra cars for 10k? (sic),” Srivastava wrote. The business tycoon then came up with a witty response. He shared a photo of a miniature red car, modelled after Thar, that is sold online. The 67-year-old businessman wrote: “We've done even better; made one for under 1.5K.”

Check out their conversation here:

We’ve done even better; made one for under 1.5K 😊 https://t.co/6ccHGYxTYB pic.twitter.com/wmf9sNpWqR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Social media users were left in splits with Mahindra's reply. Many dubbed his reply as ‘savage’ while others termed it as a brilliant marketing strategy. There were many who showed excitement in ordering the miniature cars for themselves, while others spoke about how their children would love these miniature cars too. This is not the first time when the businessman has won the internet with his frank and funny replies. Earlier this month on 6 May, a Twitter user inquired about the new Mahindra Scorpio. “Sir, on which date the Scorpio is going to launch, we are waiting for it,” the user wrote. Without wasting much time, the business tycoon gave an epic answer that prompted laughter on social media. “If I tell you, I’ll be fired…,” wrote Mahindra. Check his reply here:

Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much..I’m as excited as you are… https://t.co/6EnseHYZDE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 6, 2022

What do you think about his classic one-liners?

