Mamata ruining institutions, destroying careers of young: BJP on WB govt 'refusing' to release funds for NCC cadets

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for allegedly refusing to release funds for NCC cadets.

BJP’s Amit Malviya said Banerjee is “ruining institutions and destroying careers of the young.”

“Mamata Banerjee is ruining institutions and destroying careers of the young. Now NCC cadets suffer in Bengal as WB Govt refuses to release funds. Cadets aspiring for their B and C Certificate examinations, which would have got them direct SSB interview, will miss the opportunity,” Malviya tweeted.

He also shared a letter from the NCC to the Ministry of Defence about “ceasing of enrolment due to lack of budgetary support by the state of government of West Bengal for the financial year 2022-23”

West Bengal government ‘refuses’ to release funds

According to reports, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal’s financial crisis has adversely impacted the careers of thousands of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from the state.

The state reportedly has over a lakh of NCC cadets and features among the top states so far. As per reports, state governments are supposed to bear 25 per cent of the total expenses involved in training and other activities of the cadets.

Around 50,000 cadets from West Bengal will not be able to appear for their ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate examinations in 2023 as adequate number of camps were not organised this year.

“This is a serious issue. Cadets aspire to appear for their ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate examinations and get good scores as it helps them in joining the Indian Armed Forces as officers. Those who have high scores in the ‘B’ and ‘C’ Certificate examinations (both) and graduate with more than 55 per cent marks do not need to sit for the written test for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination. They directly appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. This is a great advantage,” a report quoted Major Dr B B Singh, PRO, NCC, West Bengal as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

