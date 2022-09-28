Kolkata: In a sensational claim, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar has asserted that CM Mamata Banerjee may be arrested soon and her Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will fall later this year.

“Mamata Banerjee may be arrested by December. 41 TMC people’s names are with top leadership. The government will fall in December,” Sukanta Majumdar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP leader and veteran film star Mithun Chakraborty had also claimed to be in touch with several TMC MLAs.

“I am in touch with 21 MLAs of Mamata Banerjee’s party, I said this earlier and again, I stand by my point. I request you just wait for the time,” Mithun Chakraborty had told the media a couple of days ago.

West Bengal BJP vice president Dilip Ghosh also called out Mamata Banerjee’s inauguration of Durga Puja during “Pitru Paksha”.

“Mamata Banerjee is destroying the sanctity of Durga Puja by inaugurating the puja in Pitru Paksha, all the works of Mamata Banerjee are wrong, that is why there was a mistake in chanting the mantra while worshipping Goddess Durga,” Dilip Ghosh said.

Earlier, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) won’t last even for the next six months in the state. His remarks came after the ruling party put up posters claiming that a “new and reformed TMC” come in the next six months.

“Enforcement Directorate(ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are doing their job. This party (TMC) will not last for even six months, December is their deadline,” LoP Suvendu Adhikari had said in Purba Medinipur district.

