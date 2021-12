Mamata Banerjee likely to meet Sharad Pawar today, on day 2 of her Maharashtra visit

The Shiv Sena in a statement has informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting his West Bengal counterpart

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday afternoon in Mumbai.

Banerjee, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, met Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"We welcome her to Mumbai and Maharashtra. There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship. We discussed many issues but we came here to welcome her to Mumbai," Thackeray had said while speaking to media persons.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee.

"Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting the CM over several issues," the statement read.

Before visiting Mumbai, the TMC chief was in Delhi. Congress leaders Kirti Azad, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC during Banerjee's visit to the national capital.

