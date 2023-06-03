Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation for victims of Odisha train accident
Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of West Bengal residents who lost their lives in a train accident that took place on Friday evening involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train and took stock of the situation.
Addressing the media at the accident site, Banerjee said “Railway has announced Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. We will provide Rs 5 lakhs each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and Odisha Government until the work is complete.”
Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided. “Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the railway minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century,” she said.
At least 261 people have died in India’s worst rail accident in over two decades, officials said on Saturday, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the east of the country.
One train in Friday’s accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 650.
