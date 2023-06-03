India

Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation for victims of Odisha train accident

Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided.

FP Staff June 03, 2023 16:58:17 IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT VIA PTI VIDEO** Balasore: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee talks to the media after visiting the site of the accident involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Express and a goods train , in Balasore district, Saturday, June 3, 2023. At least 261 people were killed and over 900 others suffered injuries, according to officials. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs for the kin of West Bengal residents who lost their lives in a train accident that took place on Friday evening involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train and took stock of the situation.

Addressing the media at the accident site, Banerjee said “Railway has announced Rs 10 lakhs as compensation. We will provide Rs 5 lakhs each to the people of our state and cooperate and work with the Railways and Odisha Government until the work is complete.”

Odisha

Odisha tragedy: Preliminary enquiry indicates signalling failure caused train accident

Odisha

Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers

Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided. “Coromandel is one of the best express trains. I was the railway minister thrice. From what I saw, this is the biggest railway accident of the 21st century,” she said.

At least 261 people have died in India’s worst rail accident in over two decades, officials said on Saturday, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the east of the country.

One train in Friday’s accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 650.

Updated Date: June 03, 2023 16:58:17 IST

Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday
India

Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday

The triple train crash involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express has evoked the bitter memories of another tragedy linked to the train. On 13 February 2009, around 13 coaches had derailed in Odisha’s Jajpur leaving 16 dead and 161 injured

Odisha derailment: Why do trains keep going off track in India?
Explainers

Odisha derailment: Why do trains keep going off track in India?

More than 200 people died and over 900 were injured after three trains collided near Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. As per last year’s NCRB data, as many as 17,993 railway accidents were reported in 2021. Derailment is one of the top causes of train mishaps in India. But why does it happen?

Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking moments from one of the deadliest rail disasters in India
Photos

Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking moments from one of the deadliest rail disasters in India

Rescuers helped survivors and removed bodies after two passenger trains collided on Friday (2 June) evening near Odisha’s Balasore. The tragedy has raised questions about why such rail accidents are so common in India