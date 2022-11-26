Mamaearth issues apology after ‘boycott’ call amid Richa Chadha's Galwan row

After rationalising the controversial tweet by Bollywood actor Richa Chadha against the Indian Army, Mamaearth issued an apology on Saturday. This comes after the beauty brand issued a statement that it does not support anyone mocking the Indian Army, however, Chadha’s three-world tweet was ‘not conclusive’.

Taking to Twitter, the company said, “Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company that respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise.”

Mamaearth sincerely regrets hurting any sentiments due to a poorly drafted comment on Twitter. We are a proud Indian company who respects and stands by our armed forces. We do not subscribe to the views shared by any individual who thinks otherwise. — Mamaearth (@mamaearthindia) November 25, 2022

Mamaearth CEO Ghazal Alagh also shared a picture with the National Flag separately on his personal account and clarified that the statement was made by one team member and it unintentionally hurt many people. The CEO said, “We do not support any idea against the Indian Army. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians.”

Ek team member ke galat comment ki wajah se we have unintentionally hurt a lot of people, truly sorry for it. Aise kisi vichaar ko jo India ya army ke against ho hum support nai karte. We are a company run entirely by proud Indians. https://t.co/bdMJdTgaky pic.twitter.com/njGgoOOuyy — Ghazal Alagh (@GhazalAlagh) November 25, 2022

Mamaearth faces boycott call amid Richa Chadha’s controversy

Earlier, while replying to a user’s question on the brand’s stand on Chadha’s ‘Galwan says hi’ tweet, the verified account of the brand issued a statement that the brand doesn’t support anyone mocking the Indian Army, while also saying that the three-word comment was ‘not conclusive’.

The brand said, “We interpret this a recall of the upperhand Indian Army had in such a tough terrain and even being outnumbered at the standoff (sic).”

Don’t know why brands don’t get it! You want to sell soaps and creams, sell soaps and creams. Don’t sell woke gyan! #BoycottMamaEarth is trending pic.twitter.com/8LiXIkgfyR — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) November 25, 2022

The statement irked several social media users who called for boycotting Mamaearth products. After which, the company deleted the statement and issued an apology.

Richa Chadha’s ‘Galwan’ controversy

Actor Richa Chadha earlier reacted to the statement of Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi that the Army is always ready to carry out the order of the government, be it the order to take back the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, by tweeting, “Galwan says hi.”

The tweet stirred massive backlash forcing the actor to delete her tweet and issuing an apology. Chadha clarified her intention wasn’t to insult the Indian Army as she herself belongs to an army family.

