The festival of Makar Sankranti comes among a few events that are celebrated all across India on the same day. This ancient auspicious festival marks the beginning of the harvest season in the country. Thus people, especially the farmers’, observe Makar Sankranti with much enthusiasm and follow certain rituals. This year, this celebration falls on 15 January. As different states and regions of India have their own customs to commemorate Makar Sankranti, this solstice event is known by multiple names.

Here, we will look at some of those unique celebrations of Makar Sankranti:

Pongal- Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu also hosts a lavish harvest festival celebration. The four-day celebration is called Pongal by Tamil-speaking people. Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal are the names of the four days that make up the festival. The event is originally named after the ceremonial ‘Pongal’ dish that is prepared by boiling the new rice, milk and jaggery in an earthen pot.

Poush Sankranti- West Bengal

Makar Sankranti is known as Poush Sankranti in West Bengal. The name is derived from the Bengali month in which the festival is observed. The harvest festival is known for its delightful treats like pithe, pathisapta, and other sweets made with rice and palm jaggery. The Ganga Sagar Mela, an annual celebration conducted around Makar Sankranti, is well-known in this region. Devotees pray to the Sun god while bathing in the river’s sacred water.

Maghi- Punjab

In the state of Punjab, Makar Sankranti is celebrated as Maghi, a day after Lohri. Also, it signifies the end of winter. The day is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs in the northern part of the Indian subcontinent as a customary welcome to longer days and the sun’s journey towards the Northern hemisphere. On the day of Maghi, people visit Gurudwaras to seek the blessings of the almighty. Among other rituals, the Punjabi traditional dance known as bhangra holds a significant place.

Uttarayan- Gujarat

Makar Sankranti is known as Uttarayan in Gujarat. The first day of the two-day-long celebration is named Uttarayan, while the second day is called Vasi-Uttarayan. The Gujarati people observe it by flying kites, eating spicy winter vegetable curry called undhiyu, and preparing sesame, peanut, and jaggery-based sweets. The sky gets covered with kites as locals enjoy two full days of Uttarayan on their terraces. Loud voices screaming “kai po chhe” can be heard from the neighbourhoods when a kite is cut.

Ghughutia- Uttarakhand

Makar Sankranti is popular as Ghughutia in Uttarakhand. The entire Kumaon region of the Himalayan state observes their very-own harvest festival following a number of unique traditions. On this day, people offer a variety of treats to the crows on their rooftops in order to seek blessings from the bird. In other parts, the celebration involves flying colourful kites, taking holy dips and eating khichdi.

Khichedi- Uttar Pradesh

People of Uttar Pradesh call Makar Sankranti by the name of “Khichedi.” The rituals involve taking a bath in holy water, and having traditional khichdi, made from rice and pulses. Devotees offer the dish first to the Sun god and after performing the customs, they eat it. Locals gather at the banks of Yamuna for the holy bath.

Magh Bihu- Assam

The northeastern Indian state of Assam celebrates Makar Sankranti as Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu. It is one of the greatest festivities celebrated by the people of Assam. The name Bihu is originally linked to agriculture or rice. People pray to their ancestral gods and seek blessings on this day by burning bonfires in the fields and donning traditional attire such as dhotis, gamosas, and saadar mekhelas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.