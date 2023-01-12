The auspicious Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s transit into Makara (Capricorn) rashi (zodiac sign). The celebration is dedicated to Lord Surya (Sun God). The festivity also marks the start of harvest season. On Makar Sankranti, people worship the new harvest and share it with delight. During the Makar Sankranti celebrations, people go for a holy dip in sacred water bodies. People also fly kites, and prepare sweets with jaggery and sesame. As per traditional beliefs, the Sun’s transition to Makara invites positive changes to one’s life, and marks new beginnings.

Date

Makar Sankranti is observed a day after Lohri, and it falls on 15 January this year. As per the Drik Panchang, Makara Sankranti Punya Kala will be from 7:15 AM to 5:46 PM on 15 January. On the other hand, Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala is going to be from 7:15 AM to 9:00 AM.

The Sankranti activities that should be done during Punya Kaal include:

Offering Naivedhya to Lord Surya

Taking bath

Offering charity

Performing Shraddha rituals

Breaking fast or Parana

It should be noted that all the Punya Kaal activities should be done in daytime.

Origin and History of the Festival

Makar Sankranti has been mentioned in two of India’s religious texts, Puranas and the Mahabharata. As per some beliefs, the Vedic sage Vishwamitra started the celebration of this festival. It is also believed that the Pandavas took part in such celebrations during their exile in the Mahabharata.

The goddess Sankranti is also worshiped on this day. Makar Sankranti also marks the incident when the goddess slew the demon Sankarasur.

The traditions related to Makar Sankranti have various names based on the region it is being celebrated in. For instance, in the northern region of Punjab and Haryana, the festival is called Maghi and it is preceded by Lohri. The festival is called Magh Bihu in Assam, Sukarat in central India, and Thai Pongal or Pongal in Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.