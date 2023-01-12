Makar Sankranti is a famous Indian festival celebrated across the country in different traditions on the same day. While the people of Gujarat celebrate the festival as Uttarayan, it is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, and Lohri in Punjab. Lohri is often celebrated a night before Makar Sankranti. Also known as the harvest festival in many states, Makar Sankranti is considered very auspicious for embarking on new endeavours. Speaking about the festival, as per the Hindu calendar, the festival falls in the month of January every year. This year too, it falls on Sunday, 15 January 2023.

There are various reasons for celebrating the festival which holds both seasonal and religious significance:

Why is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

1. The festival is usually dedicated to Lord Surya as it is believed that on this auspicious day, the sun god enters a different zodiac sign – Capricorn or Makar Rashi, further marking the beginning of the month of Magh. The festival also signifies the end of winter months and the beginning of longer and warmer days.

2. The festival is also celebrated as the harvest festival as farmers across the country wish for a good harvest on this day. As it is a productive time for the farmers in India, they come together to celebrate their harvest.

3. Apart from these, Makar Sankranti also marks the beginning of a new journey for the sun toward the Northern hemisphere. This is why the festival is also called Uttarayan or the onset of the Uttarayan period.

Speaking about the celebrations, people across the country indulge in different rituals on this day. While many began the day by taking a dip in the holy Ganga and Yamuna, people also worship Sun God and seek blessings for themselves and their families.

People in several states also fly kites by gathering on the terraces of their homes with family and friends. Delicious winter sweets are specially prepared with jaggery and sesame seeds on the occasion.

