Major road accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway leaves three dead, including six-month-old infant
A horrific road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao caused the death of three people, including a six-month-old infant, injuring six more.
A car overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Khambholi village of Bangarmau Kotwali area of Unnao. Two other cars also collided with the overturned car.
Three people including a 6-month-old infant died in the accident. Six people on other vehicles have been injured.
According to News18 Hindi, two cars were going to Lucknow from Pali in Rajasthan via Agra on 27 April, 2022. The driver of the car going ahead on the expressway lost control of the vehicle and collided with the divider. The second car collided and six-month-old Khyati, daughter of Kamlesh, a resident of Pali, and Ramkumar's daughter Chintan (18) and son Pavani (23) died on the spot.
Six people in both the cars were seriously injured. UPDA and police personnel took them to Bangarmau CHC by ambulance. After the first aid in the doctor, the injured have been referred to the district hospital.
The police are investigating the incident.
