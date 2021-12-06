Maitri Diwas: Look forward to continue working with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, says Modi

During PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, on the occasion of the country's national day, it was decided that both countries will mark Maitri Diwas

On the occasion of Maitri Diwas today, 6 December, when India marks 50 years of recognising Bangladesh as an independent country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he looks forward to keep working with his counterpart Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to deepen bilateral ties and friendly relations between the countries.

Taking to his social media account, Prime Minister Modi informed that this year marks five decades since the establishment of bilateral ties between the two nations. "We jointly recall and celebrate the foundations of our 50 years of friendship," Modi tweeted, adding that he looked forward to working with Sheikh Hasina for the expansion of friendly relations.

For the unversed, Maitri Diwas is being observed and celebrated to mark India's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent country. Ten days before the liberation of Bangladesh, India had given recognition to the country on 6 December 1971, and was one of the first nations to establish bilateral diplomatic ties with it. Around the world, Maitri Diwas is being commemorated in 18 countries including Indonesia, Russia, Qatar, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Belgium, Canada, Egypt, UK, Australia and France, among others.

Moreover, during PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in March 2021, on the occasion of the country's national day, it was decided that both countries will mark Maitri Diwas.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also informed that this year both the countries will come together and celebrate Maitri Diwas under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

Additionally, the Indian Council of World Affairs will hold a special event to mark the day. During that time, a message from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be read out at the event. As per news reports, Bangladesh State Minister for Culture, KM Khalid, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Imran will take part in the event.

As per the MEA, India and Bangladesh have cooperated significantly in the sectors of defence cooperation, security and border management, cultural cooperation and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

