Mumbai: Love jihad’s latest shocker occurred last Saturday in Mumbai when a 23-year-old Muslim man allegedly killed his wife after she refused to wear burqa and follow Islamic customs and practices in Tilak Vihar area, officials said Tuesday.

Iqbal Mohammad Sheikh married Rupali Chandanshive after they fell in love three years ago. The couple also have a two-year-old son from the marriage. However, due to undue pressure for wearing burqa and take part in Islamic rituals, Rupali was living separately with her child for the past few months, reports said.

The incident occurred at around 10 pm, when Iqbal had come to meet Rupali to persuade her to come back as she had already demanded a divorce due to the ongoing dispute.

Vilas Rathod, inspector of Tilak Nagar Police Station, told media that it seemed that Iqbal had already decided that he would kill Rupali if she refused to come back home.

“First he tried to request her, but when she refused, the infuriated man dragged her to a dark corner of the street and launched a knife attack on her,” he said, adding that the woman’s throat was slit and there were stab wounds on her hands.

Iqbal fled the spot after locals heard Rupali’s screams and started coming out of their houses. They later informed police; rushed Rupali to a nearby hospital, however, she was pronounced brought dead.

Later, an FIR was registered in the matter following a complaint by the family members of Rupali.

They alleged that Iqbal and his family pressured the victim to follow Islamic practices from day one of the marriage and this eventually made Rupali bitter towards him as well as her in-laws.

The two often had altercations over wearing burqa due to which she had left his house. But, they kept talking to each other over phone.

Rupali’s family alleged that the two had a phone-call conversation on the day of murder as well on which Rupali was heard asking for a divorce. This prompted Iqbal to ask her for a physical meeting. Rupali agreed without realising that she was going to get killed.

Rathod further added that Iqbal was arrested the same day and was sent in judicial custody after interrogation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.